Many Californians are looking forward to a three-day weekend this year for Independence Day. Even though people are eager to travel and get together with family and friends, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging motorists to slow down and enjoy the holiday.
Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, July 2, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 5, the CHP will observe a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) focused on speed enforcement. All available officers will be watching for motorists who are distracted, speeding, or driving under the influence (DUI). CHP officers will also be on alert for aggressive driving and acts of road rage, according to a release.
“Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Motorists will help make everyone’s holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience, and being courteous to other drivers.”
During the 2020 Independence Day MEP, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roadways. The CHP also made 1,317 arrests for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs.
This year’s Independence Day MEP also coincides with a speed-related traffic safety effort that the CHP is participating in along with the Oregon State Police and the Washington State Patrol along Interstate 5, which passes through all three states. Officers in the three states will focus on speed violations along the entire stretch of Interstate 5.
“By getting the message out, we are hoping for voluntary compliance from motorists,” added Commissioner Ray. “However, officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or driving impaired and posing a danger on the roadways.”
The most recent nationwide data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows one-fourth of traffic fatalities in 2018 were the result of speeding. In fatal crashes in 2018, nearly half (48 percent) of speeding drivers in passenger vehicles were not using seat belts at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.