California Highway Patrol

HANFORD — The California Highway Patrol Hanford area office will conduct an "Age Well, Drive Smart" class in Hanford to provide older drivers with the knowledge to drive safer and drive longer.

The impact of aging on driving varies widely, but the gradual and incremental effects on vision, flexibility and response times compromise not only the safety of driving seniors, but the safety of others on the road.

CHP implemented the Age Well, Drive Smart program statewide in 2011 to reduce fatal and injury collisions involving senior drivers aged 65 and over.

Past discussion topics in the Age Well, Drive Smart program have included:

  • How to tune-up driving skills.
  • Refresh knowledge of the rules of the road.
  • Learn about age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them.
  • When it may be time to limit or stop driving.
  • Understand the alternatives to driving.

