The California Highway Patrol's (CHP) 142 newest officers graduated from the CHP Academy recently, and following the swearing-in ceremony, received their badges following 27 weeks of training.
The graduating class features three officers from Hanford.
With family and friends looking on, each cadet was promoted to the rank of officer and took their first steps as California's newest defenders of the law.
“I have pride knowing that these women and men will be deploying throughout our great state to serve the people of California,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “These new officers answered the call and are embarking on a time-honored tradition of service.”
At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training also covers vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the
influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.
Upon graduation, this class of officers will be reporting for duty to one of the 103 CHP Area offices throughout the state.
Local CHP graduates
- Cesar Mora Vega of Hanford, will be assigned to duty at the Oakland Area office. Officer Vega graduated from Sierra Pacific High School in 2014. He also attended the University of California, Merced. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a forklift driver for Nichols Farms in Hanford.
- Christian Mendoza of Hanford is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Oakland Area office, as well. Officer Mendoza graduated from Hanford High School in 2008. After high school, he earned an Associate of Science degree in administration of justice from West Hills College in Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Mendoza worked counter sales at United Refrigeration, Inc. in Visalia.
- Guillermo Dector of Hanford is assigned to duty at the CHP’s East Los Angeles Area office. Officer Dector graduated from Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford in 2015. He also earned an Associate of Science degree in administration of justice from College of the Sequoias. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he was employed by Evergreen Gardening in Hanford.
