LEMOORE — California Highway Patrol and the Kings County Health Department are partnering up Saturday to make sure kids ride and bike safely.
The two agencies are hosting a free Car Seat and Bike Helmet Check-Up event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Mary Queen Immaculate School, 884 North Lemoore Ave.
“A lot of people will get a car seat and don’t know how to properly install it or use it,” said CHP Hanford Public Information Officer Kenneth Bird. “It’s more common than you think.”
About 80 to 90 percent of parents CHP Hanford officers meet have their seats installed incorrectly, Bird said.
Saturday’s event invites Kings County residents to receive free assistance in installing a child booster seat in their vehicle.
CHP officers regularly host car seat safety events around the county throughout the year, with the next one occurring in Corcoran later this fall.
Properly used, car safety seats can reduce the chance of death by 70 percent in infants and 54 percent in toddlers, ages 1 to 4, according to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children (SPCC).
In addition to child car seat safety, CHP Hanford wants to offer bike safety. Bird decided to add the bike safety education after he realized Mary Queen Immaculate School has a large parking lot for practice, he said.
“I feel like people don’t really think about it,” Bird said. “You always see kids riding bikes on county roads, and that’s where bike safety really comes into play. It definitely starts when you’re young.”
Wearing a helmet can reduce the chance of a serious head injury by 50 percent, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
CHP and the Kings County Health Department will help residents with bike helmet fittings during the safety event. If someone brings a helmet to be fitted and it doesn’t fit right, they will be given a new helmet for free.
The two agencies have about 200 helmets that will be available to Kings County residents at the event.
Children are also encouraged to bring their bikes on Saturday to ride on a bike course that will teach kids how to ride safely.
CHP Hanford performs car seat installations daily, Bird said.
“If anyone has any questions (about car seats), they can always make an appointment with us,” Bird said. “Or, if they walk in the office, we can help them if we have time.”
No reservations are needed for the free Car Seat and Bike Helmet Check-Up event, which is also hosted by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Kings County Probation Office and Safe Kids King County.
Residents can call CHP Hanford at 559-582-0231 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.