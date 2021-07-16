The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Cadet Training Class I-20 took place Friday at the CHP Academy — including one from Hanford.
The CHP’s 119 newest officers (18 women and 101 men) received their badges following a swearing-in ceremony 75 weeks after their training began.
Traditionally, cadet training at the CHP Academy takes place over 29 weeks. However, a little more than a month after arriving at the academy on Feb. 10, 2020, safety precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of the live-in training facility in West Sacramento. While away from the academy, cadets were assigned to CHP Area offices throughout the state to observe a wide variety of activities and tasks uniformed officers routinely perform, enhancing the knowledge they had gained in the classroom. Cadets also participated in online learning for the first time.
“To say these cadets have been well-trained would be an understatement,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Today’s graduates persevered through challenging circumstances over a lengthy period of time, demonstrating their commitment to serving the people of California.”
Upon graduation, these uniquely trained cadets will be reporting for duty to CHP Area offices throughout the state.
Marco Ruiz of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy office.
Officer Ruiz attended West Hills College in Lemoore, Calif. He also graduated from Hanford High School in 2014. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he was an assistant store manager at AutoZone in Hanford. Officer Ruiz’ brother, Jesus Ruiz, is an officer assigned to the Fresno
office.
For Officer Ruiz and many of his classmates, the traditional 29-week Academy stretched to 75 weeks by the time they graduated. Safety precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic led to two breaks from the live-in Academy in West Sacramento for Cadet Training Class I-20. While away from the Academy, cadets were assigned to CHP Area offices throughout the state and participated in on-line learning to remain engaged in their training.
During one break from the Academy, Officer Ruiz worked at the Hanford Area office. There he
was able to observe a wide variety of activities and tasks, enhancing his classroom work. He
experienced CHP officers’ shifts in the field and learned the administrative side of the job.
At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training also covers vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.
