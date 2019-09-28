HANFORD — The China Alley Preservation Society’s Moon Festival marks its fourth decade of welcoming the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 4.
From noon to 5 p.m., the 40th annual Moon Festival will fill China Alley, located at Seventh and Green streets, with colorful lions, the smell of tea brewing and the sounds of booming taiko drums.
“We originally did it to bring a little bit of Chinese culture to the community and it was sort of like a ‘thank you for all of your support’ but it has become one of our major fundraisers that keeps the lights on and pays the insurance,” Arianne Wing of the China Alley Preservation Society said.
This year’s event will serve as a fundraiser to help preserve the Kings Laundry Building, which was built in 1910 without a foundation. The China Alley Preservation Society hopes to raise $100,000 to build a foundation and to repair the building’s porch before former operator, Naomi Tagawa’s, 100th birthday in February.
“The public has been very generous with this project,” Wing said.
The campaign began in February of this year and Wing said that while donors have been very giving, the project still has a ways to go before being fully funded.
Tagawa, whose parents purchased the land the laundry building sits on in the early 1900s, operated the laundry building from 1962 until its ultimate closing in 2015. The China Alley Preservation Society plans to turn the building into a museum honoring the contributions of Hanford’s Japanese-American population.
Before taking the reins of the laundry building, Tagawa earned a degree from the San Francisco Design School. Some of the clothing and fashion designs she created will be reprinted on collectible cards that will be available at the Moon Festival, funds from which will go toward the building’s preservation.
“You can have a copy of a work of art by Naomi Tagawa,” Wing said.
Wing said she admired the artistry of Tagawa’s fashion designs, joking that she wished Tagawa would have done more of them, rather than return to Hanford to run the laundry building.
The cards will also be available in the Taoist Temple and Museum gift shop after the event. Also available will be a brass Christmas ornament depicting the laundry building.
There will be many other vendor booths lining the alley, offering art and other items, including one operated by members of the Plein Aire Painters, who will be selling their Hanford-centric works of art.
Food will also be offered at the event, including tea and cookies in the Temple garden.
Entertainment provided by the Cal Poly Chinese Lion Dancers and Fresno Gumyo Taiko drummers will begin at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m.
“The Cal Poly Lion Dance Team is so phenomenal and so kid-friendly,” Wing said. “The Gumyo Taiko Drummers, the first time I saw them, my jaw just dropped I was so amazed.
A display of miniature trees by the Hanford Bonsai Society will also take place.
The event is free. For more information, call 559-582-4508.
