The threat of rain did not diminish the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered for the the Lemoore Christmas parade Saturday night.
And what a show it was, as colorful floats designed to the theme of "Christmas in Toyland" made their way down D Street for the 2022 Lemoore Christmas parade on Saturday evening.
Clubs and businesses combined for a lively time with bands and boxing clubs receiving cheers from the crowds lining Lemoore’s main downtown street.
An added attraction this year were two snow machines mounted on a GarBennet truck and float, which sprayed the crowd with a fluffy snow with the consistency of soap suds. Children stretched their arms to catch the floating whiteness as the truck and float passed by.
A bit shorter than past parades because of the threat of rain, the 40-minute extravaganza lived up to its name.