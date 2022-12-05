The threat of rain did not diminish the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered for the the Lemoore Christmas parade Saturday night.

And what a show it was, as colorful floats designed to the theme of "Christmas in Toyland" made their way down D Street for the 2022 Lemoore Christmas parade on Saturday evening.

Clubs and businesses combined for a lively time with bands and boxing clubs receiving cheers from the crowds lining Lemoore’s main downtown street.

