The Kings County Special Olympics Chili Cook-Off is set to go this weekend in Hanford.
According to Carole Farris, volunteer athletic director for the Special Olympics of Kings County, there are six teams currently signed up for the event to come in and cook their chili. Awards will be given out for "Best Chili," "Most Donations" and "Best Booth." A "People's Choice" winner will also be awarded.
"In other words, the judges don't always have the best answers," Farris said. "Sometimes, you've got to go by what the people want."
Last year's cook-off had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, and this is the event's first year back.
The cook-off will start 10 a.m. Saturday at Civic Park in Hanford and will benefit the Special Olympics program. Farris says there are 200 participants in track and field alone. Admission is free, while the cost of merchandise and food vending booths is $40 and $125 respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.