The Children's Storybook Garden and Museum, located at 175 E 10th St. behind the library, has changed its hours for the summer.
New hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday by reservation only.
Green Teens meet every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Dig In Days return on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Summer camp began this week and runs until July 29 for ages 3 (potty trained) and up.
Dino Day is June 11 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Peter Rabbit's Birthday party is June 23, at 10 a.m.
Leadership Camp runs June 14 through July 2.
Red, White and Blue Day is July 2 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Every Saturday there is a planned activity to enjoy that is free with admission at 11 a.m.
Mondays are for Little Sprouts at 10:30 a.m. ages 2 to 5 years-old.