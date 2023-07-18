Hanford’s Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum will be holding a “Treasure Island Pirate Party”, including a costume contest, games, snow cones and a meet -and-greet with Stanley the Shark this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

“We were looking for something to do that was unusual, because there’s not a lot of places for kids to go here in Hanford, to pick up something that’s totally different,” said Storybook Garden Board Member Susie Chavez.

This will be the first year that the Storybook Garden and Museum has hosted a Pirate Party. Chavez said that the decision to host the party, complete with air conditioning at the Garden’s Burr Farmhouse and Stone Cottage, was to give parents and kids a fun way to cool off during the hot weather.

