Hanford’s Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum will be holding a “Treasure Island Pirate Party”, including a costume contest, games, snow cones and a meet -and-greet with Stanley the Shark this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
“We were looking for something to do that was unusual, because there’s not a lot of places for kids to go here in Hanford, to pick up something that’s totally different,” said Storybook Garden Board Member Susie Chavez.
This will be the first year that the Storybook Garden and Museum has hosted a Pirate Party. Chavez said that the decision to host the party, complete with air conditioning at the Garden’s Burr Farmhouse and Stone Cottage, was to give parents and kids a fun way to cool off during the hot weather.
“Most parents at this point in time during the summer are looking for something for their children to do,” Chavez said. “School hasn’t started yet. They’re kind of waning on going to family vacations and things like that. On Saturdays, if you’re looking for something to do in the Central Valley right now, things are going to get really hot, but we have a lot of activities that are in our air-conditioned buildings, up to eight areas for the kids to play in.”
The Storybook Garden’s Huckleberry Creek will also be open for children to swim in during the party. The creek will be open for boat races during the event as well. Winners of the Pirate costume contest will receive a prize, according to Chavez.
“It [the Storybook Garden] is a really nice spot for kids to come and explore and a good chance for parents just to let the kids out,” Chavez said.
Admission for the event will be free with regular admission to the Garden, which means that members can access the event for free. Meanwhile, non-members can pay an admission price of $5 for adults and $2 for children above the age of 3. Children two years or younger will be admitted for free.
“Thinking about something that I like personally are pirates, and kids love stuff like that,” Chavez said. “They can use their imagination, and that’s part of the charm of the Garden. It keeps them coming in and being able to use their imagination and support.”