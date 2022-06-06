The Children's Storybook Garden and Museum, located at 175 E 10th St. behind the library, has changed its hours for the summer.

New hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and  Sunday by reservation only.

Green Teens meet every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dig In Days return on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Summer camp began this week and runs until July 29 for ages 3 (potty trained) and up.

Dino Day is June 11 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Peter Rabbit's Birthday party is June 23, at 10 a.m.

Leadership Camp runs June 14 through July 2. 

Red, White and Blue Day is July 2 starting at 9:30 a.m. 

Every Saturday there is a planned activity to enjoy that is free with admission at 11 a.m.

Mondays are for Little Sprouts at 10:30 a.m. ages 2 to 5 years-old.

