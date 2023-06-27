The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is ready to take July by storm, and first up is its Red, White, and Blue Party on Saturday, July 1.
The Independence Day celebration aims to provide parents with a safe and educational environment for their children, according to Susie Chavez, a Storybook Garden program coordinator.
The event is free for all Storybook Garden members — non-member prices are $2 for children 3 and up and $5 per adult.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon.
The Storybook Garden has modified the event to be more indoor-friendly to help families avoid the heat this weekend.
“We’re going to have snow cones, we’ll have the stone cottage open, which has air conditioning, so we're doing some of the activities we would normally do outside, inside, like bingo and face painting,” said Chavez.
Some activities will remain outside, but will be held in shaded areas to minimize unnecessary sun exposure.
“Under the pavilion, which is a shaded spot behind the farmhouse, we’re going to have the snow cones and craft activities, and out on the lawn, we’ll have some different games and bubbles for the kids,” said Chavez.
According to Chavez, the Storybook Garden recently received an influx of donated books, so kids in attendance will have the opportunity to take some books home with them.
“We have a ton of books which have been donated to us and we’ve been sorting out books, so any kid that comes on Saturday morning for Red, White, and Blue day has their choice of a book or two,” said Chavez.
Chavez said the Garden's summer events attract people of all ages and are great for creating long-lasting family memories.
“It’s very family-friendly, a lot of the time what I see here in the summer is parents, grandparents, and the kids, so sometimes you’ll see one child and five people,” said Chavez.
The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum will also be offering Sign Language classes in July for grades K-8.
The Garden is offering two sessions, each priced at $60. Session 1 will be from July 11-13, and Session 2, will be from July 18-20.
The classes will be led by special education teacher Krista Partlow, and will be split between grade groups K-3 and 4-8.
Toward the end of the month, on July 22, the Storybook Garden will be hosting a Pirate Day, which will consist of a costume contest, games, and other themed activities.
The price of admission will be the same as the Red, White, and Blue Party.
The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is located at 175 E. Tenth Street.
Parents who are interested in learning more about events at the Storybook Garden can visit the Garden in-person, online, or call Chavez at (559) 362-3212.