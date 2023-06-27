The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is ready to take July by storm, and first up is its Red, White, and Blue Party on Saturday, July 1.

The Independence Day celebration aims to provide parents with a safe and educational environment for their children, according to Susie Chavez, a Storybook Garden program coordinator.

The event is free for all Storybook Garden members — non-member prices are $2 for children 3 and up and $5 per adult.

Tags

Recommended for you