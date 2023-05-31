The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is ready to kick off the summer, and program coordinator Susie Chavez says there are a lot of exciting things coming to the Garden in June.
“All the classes that we offer here at the Garden are aimed at helping kids find something they are passionate about, so when they go back to school in September, they can say they had a fun summer,” said Chavez.
The Storybook Garden will offer a 3-week leadership camp in June where campers will learn how to work as a team while having fun hands-on experience leading games and cooking with kids.
“Leadership camp is for kids ages 10 and up, we are trying to offer kids hands-on experience, to learn how to work with other people. These skills will hopefully give them some real-world knowledge that they take with them as they grow up,” said Chavez.
The camp will meet three mornings per week beginning Tuesday, June 13, and is open for ages 10 and up — the cost is $125 per student.
The Storybook Garden will also be celebrating its third annual Dino Day Fundraiser, which is taking place on Saturday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve had more things for the kids to do, everything is all dinosaur oriented, we have Dino race tracks, Dino toys, the kids always love it,” said Chavez.
Tickets start at $15 for pre-registration and $20 at the door the day of the event, and adult tickets are $5.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Eventbrite website, or in-person at the Storybook Garden.
Later that week, the Storybook Garden will begin its Cooking 4 Kids classes, which will begin on Wednesday, June 14 — tickets cost $60 per child.
The classes will meet every Wednesday for three weeks, with the last class meeting on June 28. The start time is 10 a.m., and classes will run until noon. Grades K-5 must be pre-registered.
According to Chavez, the cooking classes will show students how to follow a recipe, as well as good hand washing, kitchen clean-up, and safety tips.
The Storybook Garden will also be hosting Thursday morning game time activities for the entire family during the month starting on June 8. The Garden will have bubbles, corn hole, connect 4, and bowling available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Toward the end of the month, the Storybook Garden will begin to offer cheer workshops, which will focus on teaching the basics of the dance.
The cheer workshop will begin on June 29 and be instructed by Anastyn McVay, who is currently on the varsity dance and cheer team at Sacramento State.
The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is located at 175 E. Tenth Street.
Parents who are interested in signing up their kids for any of the Storybook Garden events and classes in June can do so by visiting the Garden in-person or online — you can also contact Susie Chavez at (559) 362-3212.