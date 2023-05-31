storybook garden (1)
Charlotte Van Die, Makayla van Die, and Marit Bergman work on Father's Day cards and other crafts at the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum in June 2021. 

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum is ready to kick off the summer, and program coordinator Susie Chavez says there are a lot of exciting things coming to the Garden in June.

“All the classes that we offer here at the Garden are aimed at helping kids find something they are passionate about, so when they go back to school in September, they can say they had a fun summer,” said Chavez.

The Storybook Garden will offer a 3-week leadership camp in June where campers will learn how to work as a team while having fun hands-on experience leading games and cooking with kids.

