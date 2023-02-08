3LittlePigs. Image 2

The Three Little Pigs is one of the exhibits at the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum seen in this 2021 photo.

The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum located in the heart of downtown Hanford is gearing up for the start of spring events, the first of which will be Patiently “Poppy” Day.

The event will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will center around Tricia Stone-Shumaker's new book, “Patiently Poppy.” The Hanford native author will be reading her book as well as introducing kids to the real-life Poppy chicken.

