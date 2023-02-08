The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum located in the heart of downtown Hanford is gearing up for the start of spring events, the first of which will be Patiently “Poppy” Day.
The event will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event will center around Tricia Stone-Shumaker's new book, “Patiently Poppy.” The Hanford native author will be reading her book as well as introducing kids to the real-life Poppy chicken.
“In the Garden, we have several little houses that the kids play in, they all have a story that goes with them … we have a little barn themed after the book Charlottes Web,” said Susie Chavez, the program coordinator. “We have a local author here in Hanford who writes books about her chickens. She's coming down to the garden with her chickens to read her new book.”
The Garden is looking to blend a multitude of activities during the event, which can be enjoyed by not only kids but parents as well.
“We know that here in the Valley ag is really important. Kids in the area get to experience agriculture in many different ways … a lot of the time the kid's parents don’t get to participate in those activities,” Chavez said.
Chavez goes on to say, “We thought it would be fun to have a mini farm day here at the Garden, so the kids can learn about the animals, and the parents can learn with them as well.”
The Garden is expecting to have live animals in attendance for the event, as well as fun activities such as crafts, bingo, and corn hole. The Garden will also host some local vendors, which will offer a variety of different homemade items for sale.
“We have a girl that works with us who has little pigs … somebody else has a sheep, we might have some bunnies, some chickens, as well as possibly a little baby cow,” Chavez said.
The Children's Storybook Garden event will include activities ranging from ice cream making to throwing horseshoes. The Garden is hoping to create a space where kids and parents can unplug from their devices and enjoy quality time together.
The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum is located in Hanford at 175 E. 7th Street. For more information about Patiently “Poppy” Day, you can contact Chavez at (559) 362-3212 or visit childrensstorybookgarden.org