The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum has been named non-profit of the year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

The Garden was started by Judy Wait, a retired Hanford educator who taught for 23 years, and along with the help of several other founding members, was able to make her vision a reality.

The Garden opened its doors six years ago with the mission of being able to serve the community with a safe and educational environment.

