The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum has been named non-profit of the year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.
The Garden was started by Judy Wait, a retired Hanford educator who taught for 23 years, and along with the help of several other founding members, was able to make her vision a reality.
The Garden opened its doors six years ago with the mission of being able to serve the community with a safe and educational environment.
Candie Barnhart, the Garden's executive director, and volunteer Susie Chavez talked Wednesday about their excitement at receiving the Chamber award.
“We started off as a place for children to be able to explore and learn about nature, we connect with the elementary schools here in Kings County and do field trips with them. We’ve expanded it out now, we have our celebration area, it’s not just for children … we have hours for the general public to come and enjoy the botanical gardens,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart started her position as executive director in August, and said the work is important to her, especially growing up in Hanford.
The Garden prides itself on being a safe and educational space for everyone in the community, but especially for children.
“It’s for families to come and have a safe space. In Kings County, families don’t have a lot of those spaces,” Barnhart said.
“Plus, it's about literacy, that's why we have books all the way around, it encourages the kids to read," said Chavez. "On Mondays and Wednesdays we have little sprouts, a retired school teacher comes in and she reads a story and does a matching craft activity of the kids.”
Chavez has been volunteering at the Garden since the start of the pandemic, and as a former parks and recreation employee, she understands the value of the space.
Barnhart said that families gravitate toward the Garden because it allows them to spend time together away from distractions in the home.
“We have one family that comes here, especially during the summer, they pack a picnic lunch, this is their family time, it gets the kids away from the T.V. I love watching when they come, their kids get to explore all around, it's a great time,” she said.
The Garden depends on community support for its existence.
“Come support us while we support you because this is for the kids and the families,” Chavez said.
“We are a full non-profit organization, we don’t get funding from anyone. On payroll, it is just myself and our gardener, other than that it’s all volunteer-based. This is a safe space, you can explore, you can learn about nature, you can have family gatherings, you can have a wedding,” Barnhart said.
When asked about the Chamber award Barnhart said she "couldn't believe it."
"We’ve worked so hard, and this has been going on for about 10 years now. Judy Wait had this vision of doing exactly what we have here. She got people behind her who loved what she was doing. It officially opened six years ago and we’ve just expanded from there.”
Barnhart and Chavez said the Garden has many upcoming events and long-term projects planned.
“As soon as our new tea room is built, in the next year or so we're going to be starting our teaching kitchen. We’re working with a West Hills College culinary instructor, he's going to start doing some of his classes here with some of his students, eventually expanding it out to the community,” Barnhart said.
“It's in the far future but we have a tree house that will be going up, we hope to keep expanding, staying open for the next generation of residents.”
Barnhart said the non-profit is always looking for volunteers.
"We’re looking forward to our big fundraiser of the year on March 18, it's our Victorian tea event, it’s an important date for us,” Chavez said.