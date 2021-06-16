The Children’s Storybook Garden celebrated the Hanford community as they showcased their new exhibits Tuesday.
Founder Judy Wait and her staff cut the ribbon on three new additions to the garden: The Stone Cottage, the Celebration Gazebo and the Secret Garden. This marks the completion of what Wait says is “Phase 3” of the exhibits and displays they hope to bring to Children’s Storybook.
According to Wait, they are planning four new additions to the Garden, located at 175 E. 10th St., as part of Phase 4, starting with a Victorian-themed teahouse. They’re waiting for approval, but are already getting started on the necessary yardwork.
“We’ve got the plans in to the City and we’re waiting for them to be approved,” Wait said. “And we’re cleaning out — there was an ABC Garden — and so that’s where the next building that we’ll start will be.”
Still, Wait says the Children’s Storybook Garden has come a long way from its origins in 2012, when it was just a vacant lot.
“We got lots of compliments, tonight,” Wait said. “And we always hear: ‘I just never thought this could happen.’ We get that a lot.”
Another event that had been planned for the weekend — the “Murder Mystery in the Garden” — had to be postponed due to the extreme heat warnings issued for the San Joaquin Valley. However, Wait says the collaboration with the Kings Players will be performed at a later time. The showcasing of the new Phase Three displays ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with free admission to the community.
Phase 4 of the Children’s Storybook Garden will also include a Kitchen Classroom, a Victorian Treehouse and finally a Carriage House. After those additions, Wait said the Garden will be complete.
