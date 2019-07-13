{{featured_button_text}}
Storybook Garden meeting

As part of a grant process, the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum will hold a brainstorming session at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at 175 E. Tenth St. in Hanford.

 Contributed

HANFORD — What would you like to see at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum?

That’s the question that will be asked Tuesday when the museum holds a brainstorming session as part of its application for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

The museum is applying for a grant in the amount of $1 million through the program. Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said the grant is complex and very competitive.

As part of the application process, the museum is asked to get input from the community about what they would like to see there.

The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on July 16 at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum, 175 E. Tenth St. in Hanford.

The meeting is expected to last 30 minutes to an hour and there will be refreshments. Judy Wait, president and founder, will also give tours of the museum.

Brown said the museum would benefit from good attendance at the meeting and encouraged everyone to make it out if they can.

“Let's help them get this grant,” she said in an email.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

Load comments