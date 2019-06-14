HANFORD — When asked what 911 is for, dozens of children at the Longfield Center answered “emergencies” Thursday afternoon.
Hanford Police Department Dispatch and Hanford Parks and Recreation hosted a 911 for Kids education program Thursday where dozens of children learned the importance of when and when not to call the emergency number.
Dispatch receives several calls from children a day, Hanford PD senior dispatcher Toni Barnes said. Most of those tend to be pranks or accidental calls. Recently, a child playing on their phone ended up calling 911 nearly two dozen times.
“We were able to ping the location and get where they were at to say, ‘hey, mom and dad,’” Barnes said. “So we like to educate kids on when it’s OK to call 911 and when it’s not OK.”
While some of the calls from children are accidental or meant-as-harmless pranks, some calls from children are very real emergencies and it’s good for children to be prepared in case they ever have to make such a call, Barnes said.
Thursday’s free event was the first time Barnes and members of her dispatch team made their presentation in a public forum, though they have been invited to speak in local classrooms. The program is a new reboot of a similar educational forum that was discontinued years ago, she said.
Barnes and dispatchers Liliana McFarland and Stephanie Hernandez – the three of which have about three decades of dispatch experience – spoke to the mostly-elementary school-aged children about when and when not to call 911, though they stressed that when unsure, err on the side of caution and make the call.
The children volunteered answers to when it was reasonable to call – car crashes, robberies and when your toast catches on fire – and when not to call like when your cereal is on a shelf too high to reach or when you don’t get a birthday present.
The children were torn on whether they should call 911 if their bike is stolen, some shouting “yes” and others, “no.” When Hernandez informed them that a stolen bike was not a good enough reason to call 911, 5-year-old Aidan Kerber shouted, “what?!”
By the end of the presentation, though, Kerber was better informed on the purpose of 911. When asked when a good time to call was, Kerber recalled examples the dispatchers gave him.
“When somebody breaks in your house or there’s a crash,” the 5-year-old said.
Children may make legitimate calls to 911 because they may be the only around that can, in the case of a parent or grandparent being ill or suffering from an accident, or because sometimes a child may be the only English-speaker in the home, Barnes said.
“People are calling us when they’re in crisis and they can’t always focus on what they need to tell us,” she said of children and adults as well. “Unfortunately, that can make it harder for us to find out where a person is at. Not all the time, but sometimes.”
For children who may not always be aware of their location or may not be able to read yet, the dispatchers advised that they take note of their surroundings and be able to point out landmarks if they don’t know the address of where they are.
“If you don’t know the address, let us know something you’re near. If you’re near a Dunkin’ Donuts let us know that,” dispatcher Stephanie Hernandez said to the crowd during the presentation. Jokingly, she added, “Every cop will be there in five seconds.”
After the presentation, the children were treated to a hotdog lunch and gift bags containing activities and a 911 cheat sheet. The children can fill out questions that a dispatcher may ask of them, including their names, addresses and parents’ place of employment, ahead of time and store it in a handy place in case they ever need to call.
Having that info at-the-ready may alleviate any nerves the child may have when calling, the dispatchers said.
The dispatchers also reminded parents that 911 can be reached on phones that aren’t in service, so letting a child play with a disconnected phone can still resulted in accidental calls to 911.
