HANFORD — On Saturday, a group of children of their parents participated in a two-mile walk to show their support for local first responders.
Spearheaded by the nonprofit organization The Ground Zero Project, about two dozen locals met Saturday morning to take a symbolic walk from the Hanford Civic Auditorium to Hanford Fire Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard and the back with a stop at the Hanford Police Department on the way.
“What inspired me was how people say that police go around shooting people, so I wanted to say those people are wrong and police are here to help you,” said 12-year-old Mattyus Barker of Hanford.
The 12-year-old added that he wanted to inspire others to help their community.
Mattyus is the son of organizer Shelli Barker. Barker has been organizing Sept. 11 memorial events in Hanford and is now forming the Ground Zero Project, a nonprofit that will help local first responders should they be hit with unexpected economic hardships due to job-related injuries.
“We want first responders to know we’re here to take care of them,” she said.
Barker said that the desire to support first responders was instilled in her at an early age due to having a father who worked for the Coalinga Police Department. Her father, Bob Long, is also a veteran of the Vietnam War who served in the U.S. Air Force.
Around two dozen children and parents made the walk, many of the children leading the way while carrying various versions of the American flag symbolizing support for law enforcement and first responders.
The walkers were not detoured by looming triple-digit temperatures and were cheered on by occasional honks of support by cars passing by that turned into a near-constant showing of support once the walkers hit the well-traveled Grangeville Boulevard leg of the walk.
The walkers took a break at Fire Station 1 to rehydrate and to meet with several local firefighters.
“That respect that people had in the old days for the fire department and for the police department, it’s important for these kids to learn that,” said firefighter Dennis Springer.
He added that it’s nice to be visited by anyone at the fire station, let alone children and that he felt appreciated.
“We’re here to help. We want to do what’s best for the public and I think is important for people to realize we’re there to help. We’re there at their worst times and we’re there to try to make it better,” he said.
