Cheyne Strawn has announced his bid for the seat of Hanford City Councilmember Art Brieno, who has chosen to not seek reelection.
Strawn, one of the two candidates in the running for Hanford's District E, currently serves as a commissioner with the Parks and Recreation Department.
Strawn officially kicked off his campaign on the Hanford Civic Auditorium steps on Saturday, Aug. 20. He invited District E residents to join him in handing out yard signs while giving them a chance to share their concerns about the community in person.
This is his second attempt to run for City Council in four years, having narrowly lost to current District E representative Brieno.
"When I decided to run, I wanted to make meaningful policy for the city of Hanford," the candidate said. "It's about being mindful and wanting to see some improvement [in the community]."
Many candidates like Strawn often run for office with the hopes of making a positive, lasting impact in order to improve their community. Despite losing that prior election, he has continued to serve through his work at Parks and Rec.
For nearly three and a half years, Strawn was involved with several other City projects including the Longfield Center Advisory Committee and the Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG) where he has served on the commission for San Joaquin Rail, which is connected with Amtrak San Joaquin.
Strawn's campaign lists five key points that he believes are crucial to Hanford's success. His first concern is public safety by working toward the installation of more fire stations to meet the population's safety needs, he said.
He is also focused on improving the local infrastructure, which he believes will go a long way toward increasing public safety for the community, as well. Given his background with Parks and Rec, Strawn has some ideas for making the parks more accessible to the general public.
One of the ideas he wants to implement is a Class 1 Trail and Bike System which would allow for more bicycle-friendly transportation throughout the city. This would be instrumental in improving carbon footprint reduction in the area, he said.
One of his most rewarding experiences in public service was helping make improvements to the lighting at Centennial Park located on Hanford-Armona Road just east of 12th Avenue, he said.
Strawn's heart for service — in accordance with his campaign slogan "Service with Passion!" — informs his concern for the homelessness situation in Hanford as well as transparency between the local government and the people.
Strawn indicated his intention to collaborate with local officials and church organizations to create opportunities to help homeless individuals reintegrate back into society.
"I'd like to see town hall meetings once a month for the public, but more importantly I'd like to add myself at the office so that people can come down and meet with me one-on-one," Strawn said.
None of the current City Council members hold office hours; Strawn intends to be as accessible to the public as possible if elected.
Candidate Strawn's campaign can be contacted via phone (559-936-9943) or at his website: www.strawn4hanford.com.