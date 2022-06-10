Seasoned barbecue chicken, grilled cheese sandwishes you can really sink your teeth into, and funnel cakes with all the fixings are just some of culinary delights that vendors at the Kings Fair are offering.
The fair, which runs through Sunday, is a much anticipated culinary highlight of the summer.
Food row is in the center of the fairgrounds just past the carnival rides and heading toward the animal barns, offering hungry visitors the sound of sizzling oil and the aroma of fried delights as they walk past each vendor.
Cotton candy, ice cream from Rosa Brothers' dairy, rolled ice cream sundaes, waffles and the ever-popular funnel cake can be purchased to satisfy a sweet tooth.
For sibling trio Harlowe, Kolton, and Taelynn Hernandez, the funnel cake was the perfect treat to enjoy with grandma Cerri Hodgson.
A fair corn dog was an absolute must for JJ Cunha, who said she had waited all year to taste it.
"It's the quintessential fair food. It just isn't fair without it," Cunha said, as she took her first bite.
Also up for a taste this year is a deluxe grilled cheese sandwich from Just Cheezen.
"These are the best people on earth and the food is always amazing here," said employee Billy Stuart.
Michael Burke makes the sandwiches plain, or with a selection of add-ons including bacon.
The taste of freshly grilled BBQ can be found by the Swan Brothers circus tent. Tri-tip, steak and chicken skewers are just a sample of the delectable foods available.
For a unique sampling of tastes, the Mediterranean booth offers falafels, gyros and a selection of salads.
For those age 21 and older, a selection of beer and alcoholic drinks can be found at a number of beer tents, and in the dairy barn, Leon's Ice Cream Shop has a station which sells Rosa Brothers ice cream, tacos and burritos among with many other menu options.