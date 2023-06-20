IMG_0034.jpg
Kings County Sheriff David Robinson talks with one of his deputies before the start of Wednesday's Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon in this 2022 photo. 

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce will host its Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon on July 13 to recognize outstanding individuals in the field of public safety.

Nominees will come from Hanford Fire, Kings County Fire, California Parole Unit, American Ambulance, Avenal Police, Lemoore Police, Child Protective Services, Kings County Sheriff, Kings County Sheriff’s Detention, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney’s Office, and Kings County Probation.

The Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 9125 1/2 Ave., starting at 11:30 a.m. The program is slated to start at noon, and Supervisor Rusty Robinson will be hosting.

