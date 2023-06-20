Nominees will come from Hanford Fire, Kings County Fire, California Parole Unit, American Ambulance, Avenal Police, Lemoore Police, Child Protective Services, Kings County Sheriff, Kings County Sheriff’s Detention, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney’s Office, and Kings County Probation.
The Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 9125 1/2 Ave., starting at 11:30 a.m. The program is slated to start at noon, and Supervisor Rusty Robinson will be hosting.
Lunch will be a tri-tip sandwich meal catered by Santiago Rodriguez Catering.
Seating for the event is not assigned and will be first-come first-serve unless a sponsored table package is purchased, which is set at $200.
Hanford Chamber of Commerce Director Amory Marple said that the event allows local Kings County safety departments to nominate individuals they believe deserve recognition.
“We send each department guidelines to aid them in choosing a winner, like providing exemplary customer service specific to their department, individuals that go above and beyond their line of work in the community, that start programs which benefit others, some type of non-profit volunteer work,” said Marple.
Tickets for the event are priced at $25 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office or by phone at (559) 582-0483.
The 2023 Public Safety Appreciation nominees are as follows:
- Daniel Liners, American Ambulance
- Christopher Pelletier, Avenal Police
- Kenny Arnold, California Highway Patrol
- Natalie Gonzalez, California Parole Unit
- Andrew Barksdale, Hanford Fire
- Raymond Dias, Hanford Police
- Vanessa Victoria, Kings County Child Protective Services
- Michelle Medeiros, Kings County District Attorney’s Office
- Michael Ornellas, Kings County Fire
- Chole Hofmans-Mongtomery, Kings County Probation
- Mike Cortez, Kings County Sheriff’s Office
- Mason Van Ness, Kings County Sheriff’s Detention
- Nicholas Gonzales, Lemoore Police
Marple said that she's excited to continue hosting the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon and is hopeful to have an even bigger turnout than last year’s event.
“It was nice to be able to host the event last year for the first time since going dark during COVID, but we are hoping to have a bit more participation this year,” said Marple.
For more information regarding the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon, visit the Hanford Chamber of Commerce website or stop by in person at their office located at 113 Court St., Ste. 104.