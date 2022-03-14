Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Women’s Health welcomes Bridget Saulsbury, a certified nurse midwife (CNM) to its team.
Saulsbury has 24 years of nursing experience and has served as a labor and delivery nurse for the past eight years. She cares for adolescents, adults and seniors, ages 12 and up, providing gynecological care, family planning, prenatal care, labor and delivery, and postpartum care. She also commonly treats premenstrual syndrome, sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections and yeast infections.
Saulsbury earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University, in Hyden, Kentucky, where she also graduated as a midwife.
In addition to being a certified Neonatal Resuscitation Program Provider, Saulsbury is affiliated with many prominent organizations, including the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses; the Black Nurses Association; Sigma Theta Tau; and the American College of Nurse Midwives.
Originally from Jamaica, Saulsbury grew up caring for her three younger siblings and felt that nursing was a natural career fit. “I love sharing in the joy a family experiences as they welcome their newborn,” she shares. “I am blessed and honored to be a healthcare professional who can provide compassionate evidence-based care to others. It is very fulfilling.”
In her spare time, Saulsbury enjoys traveling, singing and spending time with her husband of nearly 18 years, and their three children and grandbaby.
Saulsbury is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Women’s Health, with a phone number of 559-537-0170.