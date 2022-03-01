Mary Souza of Hanford is a farmer, mother, wife and Common Threads honoree.
Souza is named — along with 11 additional Central Valley women — as a recipient of the Common Threads award from the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and the Ag One Foundation.
Both organizations are part of Fresno State University's College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology college. The objective of the Common Threads award is honoring women in agriculture "who make a philanthropic difference in their communities and the world," according to a press release.
Souza, 65, immigrated to Tulare from the Azores with her parents in the 1960s.
"I was raised around farming," she said, explaining her parents worked on various dairy farms in the area when she was growing up.
She moved to Hanford in 1980 when she married her husband, Leonard.
"He was in a partnership with his parents and he decided to go out on his own," she said of her husband, with whom she's been married for 42 years.
"I like to say, 'We had 80 acres and a shovel.' I did my share of chopping cotton, and whatever was necessary to make our farm grow," Souza said. "We managed to do it."
In 1984, she gave birth to twins: Brandon and Chad. Soon, she became involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Along with her husband, she helped start the Kings River 4-H club.
"Then, when my boys went on to high school, we stayed involved in 4-H and transitioned to FFA," she said.
Brandon went on to graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, while Chad graduated from Fresno State.
"The whole [ag] program was a wonderful opportunity for my children and my husband...who was always involved with [4-H]," Souza continued. "But for me it was a new experience."
She and her husband recently retired, after farming for nearly four decades — mostly walnut orchards.
"Ag is the backbone of our community," she said. "I think whatever we did for the community pales compared to what the industry has done for us. We're just blessed — anything that we've done has come back to us three times over."
Souza expressed gratitude to Ag One and the Ag Leadership foundations for recognizing her — along with 11 other Central Valley women — for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.
"You know, this valley feeds the world," she said, acknowledging water shortages and other issues that are setbacks for Central Valley farmers and ranchers. "Ag has always been able to rise to the occasion.
"Ag is the core, and people I've been involved with are just the salt of the earth," Souza said. "I have no doubt that ag will continue, but just in a different manner."
As for the Common Threads award, Souza said she was taken aback by the news.
"I'm truly honored," she said, attributing most of her success in ag to hard work.
"When you're a farmer...there's always work to be done," Souza said. "Hard work. Dedication. It's a way of life — farming."
She quickly returns to youth groups, family and neighbors as vital to the success of farmers.
"4-H, FFA, the community," she said. "It's all people in ag. We know each other. You just feel that support and camaraderie."
Harkening back to childhood, when she first relocated to the Central Valley, Souza expressed her views about the benefits of raising children in an agricultural home and region devoted to hard work.
"I feel very strongly that it starts at home," she said. "I think, with the farm community, there's a lot of work to be done. It instills in [children] a work ethic."
Threads That Bind
Twelve women have been selected as the 2022 honorees for the Common Threads Award. These San Joaquin Valley women have strong agricultural backgrounds and are active participants in their communities through philanthropic endeavors and community service.
Common Threads Award recipients for 2022 are:
- Susanne Carroll, Prather
- Tina Fernandes-Macedo, Tulare
- Mary Garcia, Laton
- Leslie Gardner, Visalia
- Christine Klistoff, Sanger
- Maria Fatima Mancebo, Chowchilla
- Benina Burroughs Montes, Denair
- Heather Mulholland, Sanger
- Marlene Raven, Armona
- Lorna Roush, Burrel
- Denise Skidmore, Atwater
- Mary Souza, Hanford
"We're so very delighted to be honoring these women from the Central Valley," said Alicidia Gomes, executive director of Ag One. "They have done so much to contribute to our community, whether it's time, talent or treasure."