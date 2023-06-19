Michael Raska had a promising military career ahead of him. After receiving high test scores on entry exams and training at the naval air station in Fallon, Nevada, he joined a squadron of F/A-18F Super Hornet Jets based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore.
“I was scoring so well on the exam that they were sending me to special Boeing certification courses for the F/A-18F Super Hornet,” Raska said. “I was doing the inflight arrow refueling pod, learning about the mechanics of it and the landing gear and the hydraulic fluid.”
But only a few years into his career, he deployed to the Persian Gulf. He was injured and forced to medically retire early. For his medical retirement, Raska receives $100 a month from the U.S. Navy.
“That opportunity went away,” Raska said of his career. “Not only was all that opportunity lost, but I was sent home with a severe disability and getting $100 a month for it.”
Raska is now advocating for the U.S. Congress to pass the Major Richard Star Act, which would entitle veterans with combat-related disabilities across the country to both their full disability compensation and the retirement money they would have gotten had they been able to serve out the 20 years usually required to retire in the military.
For Raska, it would increase the amount of retirement money he’s receiving to $1,425 a month.
“If the bill passes, it would give us the benefit that we paid into during our service,” Raska said.
Fresno-based veteran and former U.S. Army staff sergeant Matthew Campanile supports the Richard Star Act as well. Campanile, who was born in Fresno, went on his first deployment in 2003. He returned to the Central Valley after 18 years of military service with a medical retirement.
He said he came back to Fresno because of his family and his love for the nearby mountains and ocean.
“I have really strong family ties here, and I know here in the Valley, there’s a lot of military,” Campanile said. “Because of that, there’s a lot of support for me here. The VA Hospital, NAS Lemoore, the commissaries out there, the hospital if I need it, just because of the military support of the community alone.”
Campanile learned about the Major Richard Star Act doing online research. He described feeling relief knowing that there were other people in the same situation he was. Had he been able to continue his military career for just a few more years, he would have been able to collect both his disability benefits and his retirement.
He said he wants the full retirement money from the Richard Star Act, not for himself, but so he can rest easy knowing that he’s supporting his family. Because of his limited energy and injuries caused by his service, it’s difficult, Campanile said, to work a standard full-time job.
“That’s the hardest thing about this,” Campanile said. “I have doctor’s appointments. I have to attend therapy appointments, things like that. Not only am I speaking for myself, but I’m speaking for some other 50,000 veterans that are out there. Veterans that are continually, every day, coming into this situation.”
Both Campanile and Raska described the feeling of not getting full retirement compensation as one of betrayal.
“I have my active duty retirement card,” Campanile said. “Everything says active duty retirement, except for the pay.”
The legislation was first introduced to Congress in February 2021, according to a column authored by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R), who co-sponsored the bill with Montana Senator Jon Tester (D). The act was named after Major Richard Star, a combat engineer who was forced to medically retire after learning he had developed stage 4 lung cancer in 2018.
He began his campaign for medically retired soldiers to receive full retirement compensation but died of cancer in 2021.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Actuary Financial Report on the Military Retirement Fund, the Major Richard Star Act would cost approximately $7 billion over 10 years. The Defense Department budget for the 2022 fiscal year was over $800 billion, according to the White House.