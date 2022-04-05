Aspiring Central Valley artists in high school have a chance to get discovered by Congress.
U.S. Congressman David G. Valadao (R-District 21) announced his office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
“Every year, I am amazed by the talent and vision on display from students in the Central Valley,” said Congressman Valadao. “I look forward to seeing the incredible works students create this year.”
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in Valadao's congressional district.
Students must be in high school (grades 9–12) to participate.
Students must submit their artwork and a student release form by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.
The winner of the challenge will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building. They will also be invited to attend a winners’ reception in Washington, D.C. during the summer of 2022.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)
- Collages: must be two dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
To enter, send a high-resolution picture of artwork (jpeg format) and the Student Release Form to mason.burrows@mail.house.gov by April 29, 2022.
All submission or rule questions should be directed to Mason Burrows: (202) 225-4695.