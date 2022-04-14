Kings County is suffering from severe drought conditions that are causing significant economic losses to farmers and workers, a recently-published report found.
"The Economic Impact of Westlands Water District" study draws a negative correlation between reducing water flows into the Central Valley and providing jobs for people who work and live in agricultural communities throughout Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties — from Hanford to Visalia to Clovis.
"One of the things we found in this trend is that Westlands Water District accounts for about 35,000 jobs in the region," said Michael Shires, PhD., author of the report.
Shires said the Central Valley has lost about 25% of the water allocation it received over the past few years.
"In 2019 [the Valley] received 75% of the water they were entitled to receive," Shires said, noting mandates put into effect in 2022 resulted in a 0% water allocation due to historic drought conditions in California.
"Basically, when you take water away from the farmers, they reduce their crops," he said. "As a result, there are fewer jobs in agriculture.
"These are the jobs that, in many cases, are keeping households out of poverty, especially in the Central Valley," Shires continued. "This is happening in a region that is generally poorer than the rest of the state."
Shires, a vice dean and associate professor of public policy at Pepperdine University in Southern California, cited government statistics to support his statements.
U.S. Census data from 2019 show the median household income in Kings County is $58,453, compared to a statewide average household income of $80,440.
"Similarly, 13% of the families in Kings County were below the poverty level compared to 8% statewide," Shires said.
Because the Central Valley is considered the nation's number-one producer of agricultural goods, water shortages have a significant impact on household incomes in Kings County, Shires explained.
Having "reliable" and "adequate" water supplies in the region are crucial to the Valley's economic vitality, Shires said.
Investors and ag experts use past data to predict future patterns. Therefore, it's vital for economic forecasters to have "predictable" and "consistent" water supplies in order to maintain the area's stature as the world's leading farm-producing region.
"We haven't made the investments in infrastructure we need to make to mitigate California's unpredictable water supplies," Shires said, pointing to construction of underground canals [aquifers] and dams as crucial to addressing the state's future water needs by capturing and retaining water during normal and high-precipitation years.
"I believe we need to be recycling urban water for use in landscaping and other purposes," Professor Shires said of the ongoing debate between urban and rural areas of the state, where dense-population metropolises are sometimes given priority over rural farming communities.
"We need to invest in new sources," Shires said. "The two obvious areas would be desalination and transport.... We can move water, it's just expensive."
In addition to creating and sustaining ag jobs, Shires expressed concerns about national security interests that could be jeopardized if the United States were to lose its stature as the number-one agricultural-producing country in the world.
"The vast majority of fresh produce at the market — nationally — is grown in California," he said. "When the state has a big budget surplus, water is one of the things it should be concerned about."
He pointed out water shortages made news headlines during the 1960s and '70s, when government officials were seriously concerned about how droughts would impact future economic growth.
"Water has been the central political issue since before the state was a state," Shires said. "We just haven't made water a high enough priority today, like it was in the the '60s and '70s."
Shifting from economic and ag-business concerns to jobs, Shires said Kings County is particularly vulnerable to water shortages due to its high population of farm workers.
"The impact of agriculture on these communities, like the Central Valley, is just tremendous," he said, comparing today's fallowing of farmlands to boarded up mines in the 1800s.
"A lot of communities will turn to ghost towns, like we saw toward the end of the mining era," he warned.
Inflation is also a key concern for ag-businesses, according to Shires.
"The price of fertilizers and water are really going to place pressure on farmers to stay in business," he said. "They'll cost jobs in these vulnerable communities — and cost all of us much more at the grocery store."
Bottom line: Agriculture is extremely important to communities like Kings County. Water shortages in California should become both a state and federal priority, Shires said.
"It's Sacramento and Washington that really need to pay attention because the prices are high for all of us," he said. "The economic vitality of these communities — because of the job losses — is at stake."
The negative impact of water shortages throughout the Central Valley, Shires said, should not to be taken lightly.
"There's no other place in the country that can grow these crops at the scale needed to feed America," he said. "The Central Valley is the epicenter of that production."