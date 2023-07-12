The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Hanford and parts of the Central Valley from Saturday until Monday, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 114 degrees. 

Meteorologist Carlos Molina said that forecast weekend highs are 10 to 15 degrees above average, and are being caused by a large “heat dome” over Central California.

A heat dome involves high pressure that traps hot air so that it can't escape into the atmosphere like it usually does.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you