The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Hanford and parts of the Central Valley from Saturday until Monday, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 114 degrees.
Meteorologist Carlos Molina said that forecast weekend highs are 10 to 15 degrees above average, and are being caused by a large “heat dome” over Central California.
A heat dome involves high pressure that traps hot air so that it can't escape into the atmosphere like it usually does.
“What we’re having is this area of high pressure over Central California, and typically, high pressure is kind of like a blanket,” Molina said. “When a blanket covers you, it’s keeping you warm. Instead of having that air rise, it has air dropping down. When air is falling towards the ground, it’s heating up.”
Molina predicted that temperatures in Hanford could reach as high as 105 degrees on Friday, 110 degrees Saturday and 114 degrees on Sunday. The excessive heat warning, which projects major to extreme risks of heat-related illnesses, affects cities as far north as Merced and as far south as the Grapevine.
“Mainly, try to stay hydrated,” Molina said. “Drink plenty of water. That’s probably one of your best bets. Even if you’re not active during the day, the fact that temperatures are reaching up to 110, 115, you’ll dehydrate very quickly. Even if you’re not active, try to drink plenty of water and try to prevent any kind of heat-related illnesses.”
The weather service also reminds residents to never leave children or animals inside an enclosed vehicle.
“People should definitely try to find air-conditioned locations,” Molina said. “Go to cooling shelters, and, if you’re working outdoors, try to make sure most of your activities are going to be during the morning hours before noon. That’s when the temperatures are a bit cooler. Into the afternoon hours, that’s when we’re definitely going to see triple digits, and that’s when we’re going to see the extreme heat.”
The City's Longfield Center was previously opened as a cooling center outside of regular operating hours on Sunday, July 1, but no residents showed up, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
Johnson said that prompted a decision to keep the Longfield Center closed this Sunday.
Molina said the heat would have limited impact on the snowpack that accumulated in the Sierra Nevada over the winter, but cautioned residents that rivers would still be flowing quickly. Molina added most of the extremely high temperatures projected for this weekend will occur below 7,000 feet.
“Just because of how much snow has melted, there’s less of an impact of it [snowmelt] going into the rivers,” Molina said. “But there’ll still be some snowmelt going on, so the rivers will continue to run fast and high. The rivers are still dangerous across Central California. Even during this weekend, you’re thinking that it’s already summer, but the rivers are definitely still running high and dangerous for anyone to get into.”