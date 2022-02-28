The Central Valley, considered one of the most important agricultural regions in the word, is getting hit hard again by California drought conditions.
The Bureau of Reclamation last week announced a 0% initial allocation for Westlands Water District and Central Valley Water Project (CVP) irrigation contractors. It is the fourth time in the past decade south-of-Delta irrigation contractors have received a 0% allocation, according to a statement from the regional water district.
The amount of 2021 rainfall and snowpack looked promising until the past two months, when no water made it down from the Sierras to reservoirs in California.
Jose Gutierrez, chief operating officer of Westlands Water District, attributed the 0% allocation for Central Valley growers and farmers specifically to a lack of precipitation in January and February 2022, and insufficient water levels at key California reservoirs.
"The majority of the water delivered by the CVP does provide water to Central Valley agriculture for ag purposes," said Gutierrez, referring to the federally supported project.
He said most large reservoirs that provide water to the Central Valley are located in Northern California.
San Luis Reservoir, south of San Jose and northwest of Fresno, is also a key facility for the CVP, Gutierrez said, noting it is 50% state and 50% federally controlled.
Growers and farmers throughout California and the Central Valley take issue with federal and state regulations that make it more difficult to use water for irrigation. They also want more money allocated to constructing new dams and expanding reservoirs, which would help alleviate water shortages like those they've experienced for the past two or three years.
Ag and water experts cite three key problems:
- Drought conditions due to insufficient rainfall and snowpack.
- Lack of pumping facilities devoted to moving water from the Sierras to reservoirs that ag and ranching businesses rely upon.
- Insufficient number of reservoirs and dams for storing water, which is especially valuable in drought years.
Uncultivated Land
"The District is disappointed with the allocation but is aware that hydrologic conditions, including low CVP reservoir storage at the beginning of the year and record low precipitation in January and February, and Reclamation's obligation to meet Delta water quality and outflow standards imposed by the State Water Resources Control Board, prevent Reclamation from making water available under the District's contract," Westlands Water District stated in a press release.
Because of drought conditions in 2021, more than 200,000 acres within the Westlands district were fallowed, it was reported.
To combat the economic impacts of uncultivated ag land, the district recommends investing in infrastructure "to capture water when it's available for transport and use in times of drought."
The district's press release continues: "California needs new storage, both surface and groundwater, and improved conveyance facilities."
Noting the water year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, Gutierrez said 2020 and 2021 also resulted in a 0% allocation for the CVP a year ago because of light snowpack and insufficient rainfall.
The 0% allocation came as a surprise to some farmers because last fall and early winter appeared to be extremely wet.
"Prior to January, we were tracking far above average for precipitation and snow accumulation," Gutierrez said. "We all thought we would receive more than a zero percent allocation...had the precipitation and snow accumulation at least been average going forward from Jan. 1."
However, it stopped raining in January.
Lack of precipitation in early 2022 — combined with insufficient pumping resources and certain state regulations that prevent some water from making it to reservoirs — exacerbated problems for most Central Valley ag businesses.
"Some of the watersheds are considered critically dry," Gutierrez said, explaining federal and state decisions to, initially, allocate 0% for the CVP. "The reservoir levels were not in good shape. They were really low."
If you are a Central Valley farmer who relies on water pumped from the CVP — specifically from the Jones Pumping Plant near Tracy — and you're not recognized as an exchange contractor, Gutierrez explained, "your initial allocation is 0%."
"Essentially, they're getting no water, which means they have to rely on wells," said Elizabeth Jonasson, a public affairs representative for Westlands Water District.
Gutierrez explained: "People are concerned that the allocation is only zero percent. We're fallowing more land. We're having to pump more ground water, and we're having to buy water on the open market — and that water is very expensive."
'Daunting' Water Problems
One local farmer who has experienced problems with insufficient water supplies is Helen Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Farming in Hanford.
"I no longer own property on the west side," she said, referring to land that relied on water from Westlands Water District. "I sold my property because I was worried about the message that was coming down from the federal government.... You could kind of see the writing on the wall."
Sullivan Farms, which mostly grows almond and walnut trees — and some alfalfa— relies on wells during drought years.
"We have taken out 100 acres of almonds in the last two years because the trees are just sick," Sullivan said of less-than-desirable high-saline water.
With about 1,000 acres, Sullivan does not consider herself a particularly large ag-business owner. However, she started farming in 1983 and understands the problems Central Valley growers face during water shortages.
Sullivan sold property that relied on the Westlands Water District because she anticipated having to drill expensive wells. Due to their west-side Kings County location, those wells needed to be three times as deep, making them at least twice as expensive to drill.
"The wells on the west side are triple what I have to pay here because I have to go so much farther down," she said.
One solution is to expand infrastructure.
"We need more storage — more reservoirs," Sullivan said, adding she believes ag water delivery systems in California are being mismanaged by the federal and state governments.
"I think the state is more at fault than the federal government," Sullivan said of insufficient water devoted to ag businesses like hers. "A lot of water goes out through the Delta and it's lost. It could be used for irrigation.
Echoing Sullivan's sentiments, Gutierrez said expanding infrastructure with dams and reservoirs in California is one solution to the problems Central Valley growers face — and are likely to continue encountering.
"More storage would help us make it through drought years," the Westlands Water District CEO said. "Even though this year is below normal for precipitation, there were periods of excess when pumps were not operational.
"We cannot abandon farmers when they're employing some of the most vulnerable people in our community," Gutierrez continued, noting the trickle-down effect of layoffs due to water shortages. "They're relying on jobs that are created by the farmers."