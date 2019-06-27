LEMOORE — Get ready to kick off next week’s holiday with some exercise and celebration at the Lemoore Firecracker July Fourth 5K Run/3K Walk and Kids Fun Run.
The event starts at 7:15 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run at City Park and concludes with a renaming ceremony, Recreation Coordinator Sheila Taylor said.
City Park will be renamed Veterans Park to honor local military members, Taylor said. The decision was finalized by Lemoore City Council last month.
“Even though we don’t have an all day ceremony anymore, it’s important for us to do something every year to make sure that we honor the people that served,” Taylor said of the event.
Lemoore Parks and Recreation staff will set up at 5:30 a.m. on July 4, Taylor said. Day-of registration begins at 6:15 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run will start at 7:15 a.m.
The run/walk starts at 7:30 a.m. and takes about an hour, Taylor said. An awards ceremony will follow at 8:30 a.m., with the renaming ceremony afterwards at 9 a.m.
The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Fidel Bobadilla, Taylor said. The Lemoore native joined the Army in 2010 and served two military tours. In 2011, his vehicle was hit by an IED, killing a fellow soldier and causing him to lose both legs.
Bobadilla will speak about his time in the military and as a veteran, Taylor said.
American Post Legion 100 will wrap up the event by revealing the new Veterans Park sign.
The Firecracker run/walk has been a tradition for over 30 years, Taylor said. This year, Lemoore Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Leprino Foods as a main sponsor.
Over 90 of the company’s employees will be walking, running or participating in the Kids Fun Run, she said.
“Employers are starting to do the health and wellness platform for their employees,” Recreation Coordinator Juan Cuevas said. “This is one way that Leprino could do something locally for employees who don’t go out of town on the festive day.”
First place awards will be rewarded to the fastest contestant in the male and female categories, along with the largest group, the oldest and youngest runner. All participants will receive medals.
This year will be Riverdale native Toni Mayfield’s fourth Firecracker 5K run, she said. She won first place in the 5K’s female category in 2018.
“I love participating in our local runs,” Mayfield said. “It’s always fun to run closer to home and see friends and other familiar faces. I’m really excited about (the) kids run. My 3-year-old daughter loves to “run like mommy”, so I’m looking forward to seeing the kids get out there this year.”
The Kids Fun Run will feature two laps around City Park and then children can draw with chalk to wait for the run/walk to be finished, Taylor said. Everyone will receive a medal.
The annual Fourth of July event draws about 200 participants every year, Taylor said.
“We keep the run/walk going every year because it’s still a way for the community members to all get together in the morning to celebrate (July) Fourth,” Taylor said. “And renaming the park - everyone knows how important it is, especially being a military community, to honor all of those who have served.”
