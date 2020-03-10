CCCAA State Basketball Championship Goes Online Due to COVID-19 Concerns
The CCCAA State Basketball Championship, set to occur at West Hills College Lemoore between March 12 and March 15 will move forward with some modifications. Due to concerns over COVID-19, the decision has been made to prohibit spectators. No spectators will be allowed for the duration of the tournament.

“Based on a recommendation from Kings County Health Officials, we've made the difficult decision to limit attendance at the CCCAA State Basketball Championships at West Hills College Lemoore,” said Dr. Kristin Clark, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “We truly regret having to make this decision and we understand how disappointing it is for the participating colleges, coaches, staff, spectators, and most importantly, the student athletes. We share in the disappointment, but we look forward to hosting top students athletes from around the state. We are committed to providing a high-quality event for the participating teams, and I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been impacted.”

Dr. Stuart Van Horn, Chancellor of the West Hills Community College District, emphasized that the health and well-being of the community and the student-athletes is the priority.

“The priority of West Hills and our member schools is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend our intercollegiate athletic events and other campus events,” said Van Horn. “With guidance from the Kings Country department of public health and in collaboration with state entities, a decision has been made to continue with the state championship games with no spectators in attendance. Only defined, official travel team staff, coaches, and players will be allowed in the Golden Eagle Arena for all games.”

Here is the Statement of the CCCAA from there website: 

Men: https://www.cccaasports.org/sports/mbkb/Championships

Women: https://www.cccaasports.org/sports/wbkb/Championships

