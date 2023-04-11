Catherine Garman, a student psychologist, has worked at the Hanford high school district since 1999 and in the same office on the Hanford West campus for nearly 24 years.
Recently named Hanford Joint Union High School District’s Student Services Professional of the Year, Garman said this week that she feels both humbled and aware that such awards are not achieved alone.
Without the help of her administration, she wouldn't be here today, she said.
“It's very humbling, I'm very appreciative of it, but I'm not ignorant of the fact that no one wins that award by themselves on the Hanford West campus. We really run as a family here, no person shines above another. So, they may have picked me, but this is a Hanford West award,” said Garman.
Garman was a physical education instructor for West Hills College before starting her career as a student psychologist. She notes that filling in for a temporary position led her to pursue the career shift.
“I taught nights over at West Hills, they needed a P.E. teacher until they found someone, so I came over to help them. I ended up staying for quite a while, almost an entire semester,” said Garman.
Garman understands the importance of preparing kids for life after graduation, and believes those vital life skills need to be taught early. It was the deeper emotional connection to her students that ultimately led her to stay at the high school level, said Garman.
“I actually really fell in love with the high school kids when I first came, I had the realization that I could see myself helping them. Working to make a difference before they got to me at the college level was something that motivated me,” said Garman.
Garman describes herself as the ultimate local, having been born and raised in Hanford, she once walked the halls of Hanford West as a student.
When asked about her career highlights, Garman looked around her office, which is decorated with hundreds of photographs that date back to her first year at the school. The walls are lined with varsity sports posters and class pictures from various years — but first she lands on her achievements as a mother.
“My three oldest have all gone through here, I have one more to go. There's a different perspective you know, being a mother and being a school psychologist here. Some of my biggest highlights will always be those moments I shared with my kids here,” said Garman.
As a school psychologist, Garman said that her biggest wins are when students' needs are meant and a difference is made in their life.
“I’m looking at some of their pictures, I always think about once they graduate, looking at students' life after high school. Sometimes I would think to myself, 'I don't think this kid is going to make it,' and then they do make it, those are my highlights,” said Garman.
Like every profession, being a student psychologist has its moments of hardship, including, Garman said, losing students.
“When kids have passed that I was very close to, that's been very difficult. Also, when I’ve been faced with a kid's problem, and there's no solution, and you know there’s no outside agency that's going to step in. It’s just so unfair to the kids because they didn’t choose their circumstances,” said Garman.
Garman's job isn't over when the school bell rings at the end of the day.
“I’m here to form relationships with the kids, I’m here to get to know the kids, to help them get through it. My job looks so different depending on the day and the situation at hand, this is not a nine-month job, this is a 24-7 job. When a kid is in crisis they will call you,” said Garman.