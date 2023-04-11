Catherine Garman

 Catherine Garman with students on the Hanford West campus. 

 Contributed

Catherine Garman, a student psychologist, has worked at the Hanford high school district since 1999 and in the same office on the Hanford West campus for nearly 24 years.

Recently named Hanford Joint Union High School District’s Student Services Professional of the Year, Garman said this week that she feels both humbled and aware that such awards are not achieved alone.

Without the help of her administration, she wouldn't be here today, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you