Awards

Members from the American Cancer Society, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and Tribal Council receive the Crystal Award for fundraising over $600,000 for Lemoore's Relay for Life.

 Lauren Wagner

LEMOORE — The American Cancer Society awarded Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe with the Crystal Award Friday morning. 

The award was presented to the Tribal Council and casino management at the casino’s monthly breakfast for achieving $600,000 in fundraising for Lemoore’s annual Relay for Life, according to a media release. 

Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria tribe fundraised the amount over the past two decades, said American Cancer Society Lemoore staff member Elisa Ramos. 

“Through their generous contribution, the cancer society has been able to support cancer survivors and save more lives through groundbreaking research, as well as innovative services to reduce the burdens of patients,” Ramos said. “This impact could not have been accomplished without (their) support and generosity.”

Over the years, the $600,000 raised has funded over 12,000 hotel stays for patients, provided 4,000 wigs and 24,000 car rides, Ramos said. 

The proceeds from the monthly breakfast also benefited American Legion Post 100. 

