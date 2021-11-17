The latest numbers indicate new cases of COVID-19 are going down in the area, but the emergency rooms are still feeling pressure.
At the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Heather Silva, assistant director for the Kings County Department of Public Health, went over the latest figures and the current situation at Adventist Health Hanford. According to Silva there were 40 patients in med surg and eight in intensive care as of Monday. Of these, 32 were Kings County residents.
This is a drop in two ICU patients from last week. Meanwhile, there were 281 new cases of COVID, which was also a drop. It was reported last week by the Public Health Department that COVID patient transfers were being turned away due to limited capacity. It was not specified by Silva whether this was still the case.
So far in Kings County, the majority of cases have been in the 18-49 age bracket, making up 54%. In fact, the highest occupation listed according to the new Kings County COVID-19 online case dashboard was minors and students at 21%. With both community and corrections cases accounted for, the death toll has been 351 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.