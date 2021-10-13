The latest numbers from the Kings County Department of Public Health indicate that the latest surge is stabilizing, but increased patient loads in the intensive care unit continue to be a concern.
According to Darcy Pickens, assistant director for the Kings County Department of Public Health, there were 53 patients in med-surg and 16 in the ICU at Adventist Health Medical Center in Hanford as of Monday. Of these patients, 49 are Kings County residents. The number of patients in the ICU has gone up, which Pickens said is cause for concern.
However, Pickens reported that since last week, there were 387 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new cases reported in nine weeks. Meanwhile cases among people ages 0-11 are dropping off.
“Although again, our ICU number is the highest we’ve seen in that same time period," Pickens said at the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting. "So this is a reminder that hospitalization and death are lagging indicators, and we do not fully understand the impact of this latest surge.”
Pickens added that the delta variant case count went up to 316.
