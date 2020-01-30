HANFORD – Starting today, those looking to buy a car in Hanford can shift into a new gear.
Online auto retailer Carvana has announced that it has expanded its service to the Hanford area.
“California residents have welcomed us since 2017, when we first launched in the state,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana, in a release. “As demand increases for an easy, transparent car buying experience, we’re confident that Hanford area residents will appreciate our presence in the market.”
“We aim to provide an easy, transparent service for our customers. You go online and you can take a long as you want or as little time as you want to find the right car for you,” spokeperson Amy O’Hara told the Sentinel. “Then you understand fully your financing terms. You can finance with us, but you’re welcome to bring in third-party financing or pay cash.”
After selecting a car online or via the app, the vehicle will be delivered in as soon as 24 hours, O’Hara said.
The company, founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, boasts an inventory of 15,000 used vehicles.
O’Hara said that Carvana’s internet-based service puts the customer back in the driver’s seat — literally.
“We sell cars, but we’re not car salesmen,” she said, adding that no one makes a commission per sale.
Customers are allowed to browse at their own speed, though customer service is available when needed.
Every vehicle for sale on the app is photographed in 360 degrees of high definition and has undergone a 150-point inspection. Cars on the service have had no frame damage or have been in a reported accident.
Despite those assurances, everyone knows the best way to find the right car is the tried and true method of the test drive. But how can you feel the wind in your hair on the freeway while in cyberspace? Carvana has that covered, too, O’Hara said.
“You can live with the car for up to seven days. You can install a car seat; you can take it on your daily commute. We really see it as an upgrade to the traditional test drive,” she said.
The auto retailer specializes in used cars, specifically late-model, low-mileage vehicles. It’s uncommon, though not impossible, to see cars older than 10 years on the Carvana app or in its vending machine.
Featured in many of the company’s commercials, customers can even purchase a car through a coin-operated vending machine rather than have it delivered. The closest such vending machine to Hanford is in Los Angeles.
O’Hara said that customer recently flew into Phoenix, where the company is headquartered, to utlilize that city’s vending machine.
“He had flown in from San Francisco to pick up his Toyota Forerunner and he was then going to road trip it home, stopping at the Grand Canyon to go hiking. It was part of the experience for him to do that,” she said.
In addition to selling cars, Carvana also buys them. In order to get an offer, potential sellers must submit a VIN pr plate number, as well as answer a few questions.
“We’ll give you a real offer in two minutes,” she said.
For more information, visit www.carvana.com.
