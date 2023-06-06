Cars made before the year 1930 faced off against modern vehicles Saturday during the Carnegie Museum of Kings County Kick Off Your Summer Car Show, which also featured food vendors, awards for top entrants and over 100 different automobiles.

The show, held in downtown Hanford near Civic Park, shut down road traffic between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the second year.

One car was Dianne McGuire's yellow 1949 Oldsmobile '76 convertible, the first car she ever owned. Her father originally brought her to see the car just because he needed another driver to pick it up, but McGuire said she fell in love with it at first sight.

