Cars made before the year 1930 faced off against modern vehicles Saturday during the Carnegie Museum of Kings County Kick Off Your Summer Car Show, which also featured food vendors, awards for top entrants and over 100 different automobiles.
The show, held in downtown Hanford near Civic Park, shut down road traffic between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the second year.
One car was Dianne McGuire's yellow 1949 Oldsmobile '76 convertible, the first car she ever owned. Her father originally brought her to see the car just because he needed another driver to pick it up, but McGuire said she fell in love with it at first sight.
“When I first saw it, I told him it was my car, and I paid him $1,800 for it in 1977,” she said. “I drove it until ’83, but it was too hard to get parts for, and I had kids and it had no seatbelts.”
McGuire was the car’s second registered owner and has held on to it for over 40 years. Sitting at the car show on Saturday, the Oldsmobile looked completely stock. But McGuire had begun the process of restoring the inside in 2019. It runs more modern running gear underneath, complete with air conditioning.
Another entrant, Hugo, who didn't give his last name, entered his 1971 Mach 1 Mustang. It was the Mustang’s first car show, he said the purchase of the car this year was partially influenced by attending the Carnegie Museum’s car show last year and seeing a 1969 Mustang. Hugo said he also found good connections at the show.
“I was looking for a guy who works on old Fords, and I found one,” Hugo said. “There’s a lot of people that I can network with, a lot of good comments, good feedback.”
The Best in Show winner was Jake Koeteier’s 1958 De Soto Firesweep, a vehicle which was only in production for three years before being discontinued in 1959. The People’s Choice was a 1975 Chevrolet Silverado Stepside owned by Henry Rodriquez.
Some more winners at the show:
- Best Truck: Tom Allen’s 1985 Toyota Pickup
- Best Hod Rod: Art Serna’s 1929 Ford Five-Window
- Best Muscle Car: Garrett Fraser’s 1965 Ford Mustang
- Best Modern Car (1975-2023): Ronnie Dias’ 1986 Chevrolet El Camino
- Best Import Car: Barbara Newton’s 1967 Jaguar 420G
- Best Historic Car: James Hanada’s 1930 Lasalle 340 Convertible Coupe
- Top 10 Winners: Kevin Blackburn’s 1956 Ford F100; Phillip and Joyce Martinez’s Ford Mustang Mach 1; Michael Erskine’s 1962 Ford F100; Bill Lynch’s 1965 Buick Riviera; Evelyn Fabrie’s 1961 Ford Falcon; Staci Geiger’s 1964 Chevrolet Impala; Cole Rowland’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda; Jerry Szmeltzer’s 1963 Studebaker Avanti; Lorraine Torres’ 1963 Mercury Moneterey and Emma Silveira’s 1962 Ford Falcon Ranchero.