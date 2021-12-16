In the skies above Naval Air Station Lemoore, two F/A-18 fighter jets flew above the hangars. Over the radio, the conversation between the pilots — both captains — could be heard.
The exchange was a relief of command between the previous commander of Carrier Air Wing 17, Capt. Todd Cimicata and the man who would take his place, Capt. Christopher Hurst.
“I relieve you sir,” Hurst said in the air.
“I stand relieved,” Cimicata replied.
The two officers made one more flyby of the hangar where personnel and families where gathered. And just like that, the torch had been passed.
Cimicata had been in command of CVW-17, or “Team Quicksand,” since 2018, and led the unit through an 11-month tour of duty aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz, ending last February. This would prove to be the longest U.S. Navy deployment since the Vietnam War, and Team Quicksand would log 24,318 hours of flying time, providing air support in Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and Octane Quartz. Cimicata would be in command of eight squadrons, consisting of 2,400 sailors and 82 aircraft, leading them through the pandemic and achieving zero positive cases throughout the deployment. In recognition of his leadership, he was awarded the Legion of Merit upon landing.
During the farewell speech to the men and women under his command, Cimicata reflected on his service, the issues faced by his fellow pilots and why he serves.
“I’ve also seen in recent months a lot of focus on what’s wrong with aviation today,” Cimicata said. “Why are people getting and out what are people doing wrong? There’s some value in that discussion, but there’s also some danger if we lose total sight of what’s good.”
The outgoing commander cited three things in particular he hoped would never change: Camaraderie, commitment to excellence, and love of country.
“And sprinkled among all of that is the right to be called a ‘patriot,’” He said. “Someone who is not blind to the faults of the nation, but believes in the values so deeply that you are compelled to acts of sacrifice and heroism.”
Hurst served alongside Cimicata throughout the entire tour. Upon assuming command, he praised the hard work of CVW-17 in their deployment. However, he also remarked that operations were still scheduled in the Pacific for November.
“We have a tough and busy year ahead, and we will need to be at the top of our game come November,” Hurst said.
