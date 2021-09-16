The history of the U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base will be celebrated in an exhibition presented by the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
Starting on Sep. 25 and running until Oct. 24, the Carnegie will host an exhibit dedicated to the history of Naval Air Station Lemoore, celebrating 60 years since its commission.
“A lot of what we do is hidden on the base and in the air,” said Capt. Douglas Peterson, the base’s commanding officer. “This exhibition will give people an opportunity to see what we do, why we do it and how we do it. It will also underscore how long we’ve been in the Valley and what we have contributed and accomplished in the past 60 years.”
Clark Valceschini, a former NAS Lemoore aviator, is the lead curator of the exhibition and has spent the last several weeks overseeing the collection and assembly of exhibits for the museum, including a historical timeline of the construction and operations of the base, displays from the many squadrons stationed in Lemoore, and stories about local POWs and the challenges they faced during the Vietnam war.
Additional exhibits will feature a pilot ready room, an aircraft carrier flight deck, a search and rescue helicopter squadron and other entities Valceschini says are essential to keeping naval aviation “mission ready.”
“Our museum’s mission is to work with community members to bring Kings County’s history to life through preservation and education. NAS Lemoore has been a valued part of the Kings County community since 1961 in good times and not so good times,” said Jack Schwartz, the museum president. “Many of us remember growing up during the trying times associated with the base's squadrons' roles in the Vietnam war, both the bravery and the losses."
