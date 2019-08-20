HANFORD — The Hanford City Council meets today, Aug. 20, to discuss a report regarding the Carnegie Museum lease and to hold a public hearing on the city’s interim urgency hemp ordinance.
As required in its lease, the Carnegie Museum must submit an annual activity report and detailed financial report each year to the city.
In the financial report given to the city, the Museum had expenses totaling $77,947 and an income of only $38,274.
Additionally, staff has inspected the property and found that it is not being maintained properly. According to a staff report, the property contains mounds of dirt and debris, and dying grass.
Council will discuss the report and make further recommendations.
Council will also hold a public hearing on the city’s interim urgency hemp ordinance.
At its July 16 meeting, council approved an ordinance that restricts the commercial cultivation and manufacturing of industrial hemp (CBD) products in the city.
This ordinance was only effective for 45 days and city staff if asking for the interim ordinance to be extended.
According to the city staff report, staff and legal counsel are in the process of gathering information regarding hemp cultivation and manufacturing.
Under general business, council is scheduled to discuss:
- Second amendment to Central Valley Farming, LLC, lease.
- Transition of part-time laborer graffiti/cart removal position to a full-time community enhancement officer position.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will hear about a proposed Development Impact Fee report from the Utilities and Engineering Department.
