The Carnegie Museum of Kings County has the keys to the grounds, but they’ve got their work cut out for them before their planned reopening at the end of July.
According to museum president Jack Schwartz, they’ve inherited an empty building from their predecessors at Hanford Carnegie Museum, Inc.
The new Carnegie Museum is working on arranging to curate all-new exhibits dealing with Kings County history. For example, they are currently arranging for artifacts from Naval Air Station Lemoore to be displayed as part of the 60th Anniversary of its opening this summer. Another exhibit is being planned around the history of the Marchbanks Speedway and racing from the 1950s and '60s.
Right now, one of their main priorities is raising crucial funds for the Carnegie. That includes seismic retrofitting, which Schwartz says will come in at over $640,000. Fortunately, the team has some means of generating funds that may come to good use for them.
“We anticipate several sources of income for such fundraising including rental of the grounds, as was done in the past,” Schwartz said. “We’re also looking at a gift store and other means of financing the operations of the building.”
Schwartz added that they are looking at “all sources,” but it will need to be a collaborative effort from the city and the community.
“Donations will help,” he said. “We are putting together our capital fundraising drive now, along with other fundraising drives that we’ll be announcing and going out into the community in the next month or six weeks.”
The current plan is for the Carnegie Museum of Kings to open on July 30 in conjunction with the weekend celebrations of the 130th anniversary of Hanford’s incorporation. One of their attractions for the event will be a classic transportation event, which will include an old Jaguar and the vehicle of William Van Buckner, Kings County’s first sheriff.
The previous tenant, The Hanford Carnegie Museum, was forced to vacate the premises after 45 years amid the pandemic in September. While the lease was paid up until 2031 at $1/year, obligations that the nonprofit assumed as part of its lease with the city were no longer able to be met — most notably maintenance of the property and insurance requirements.
While the new tenants have the building itself, the previous museum group is legally in possession of its exhibits and artifacts, which currently remain in storage.
“It is our responsibility to keep them safe,” said Patricia Dickerson, the former general manager for Hanford Carnegie Museum. “We can’t just give them away. That goes against what’s in the bylaws and articles.”
Dickerson said they're trying to find a new building to reopen, and are receiving some support from the community.
“We’re looking for another building but for now, the stuff stays in storage, we’ve been doing some fundraising in-between. But Amelia Earhart and the dollhouse — there’s just so much,” Dickerson said, referring to the Amelia Earhart artifacts and a replica dollhouse of a Hanford residence. “And it never should’ve left the museum. It should still be there. That was our history.”
Schwartz says he and his team have their work cut out for them in re-opening the historic site, but said the people of Hanford are with them and behind them. That's a good thing — as he expects them to need all the help they can get.
“It’s a big order, but there’s lots of community support,” Schwartz said. “A lot of people are upset that [over 40] years of artifacts that were donated or loaned are no longer in the building. We have a lot of community support and we will be reaching out for more community support, not only monetarily, but also from a volunteer perspective.”
These volunteers will include docents and event staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.