Carnegie Museum Curator Kathi Mendes Gully
Carnegie Museum Curator Kathi Mendes Gully stands in front of one of the new exhibits in the third phase of Retalhos.

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will open its third and final set of exhibits highlighting local Portuguese history to the public Friday.

The museum’s year-long project highlighting Portuguese history, called Retalhos, was broken into three phases, each with a unique set of artifacts for display. The first exhibit focused on the history of Kings County’s oldest families, and the second phase focused on Portuguese celebrations and the festa.

The newest display, meanwhile, plans to focus on agriculture, business and the accomplishments of the modern generation in Kings County who trace their roots back to Portuguese heritage.

