The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will open its third and final set of exhibits highlighting local Portuguese history to the public Friday.
The museum’s year-long project highlighting Portuguese history, called Retalhos, was broken into three phases, each with a unique set of artifacts for display. The first exhibit focused on the history of Kings County’s oldest families, and the second phase focused on Portuguese celebrations and the festa.
The newest display, meanwhile, focuses on spotlighting some of the modern businesses and individuals in Kings County who can trace their roots back to Portuguese heritage.
“It stands on its own,” said Kathi Mendes Gully, one of the exhibit’s two curators. “None of this is the same thing that you would’ve seen in exhibit one or in exhibit two, except our little recap.”
The new display will run through Dec. 17 and includes older photographs, a collection of classic glass dairy bottles, and biographies of modern individuals with Portuguese ancestry who have made strides in politics, business, music, law and education.
“Through this year-long exhibition, with the assistance of numerous community members, we have shed a light on a largely unknown but important part of our history,” said Carnegie Board President Jack Schwartz. “Visitors have gained an appreciation of the significant role our Portuguese neighbors have made to the development of Kings County.”
For Mendes Gully, who traces her own lineage to Portuguese immigrants, highlighting the history of the Portuguese history in Kings County is a way to honor the hard work and other contributions of the families who gave their descendants in the modern generation new opportunities.
Mendes Gully said that the exhibit works to shine a light on people who never would have asked for attention.
“I know, without a doubt, that my grandfather never imagined that his great-grandchildren, my generation’s children, would have the kind of success that they have,” Mendes Gully said. “It’s because we were taught to work hard and that education was important. I know that they would never have brought this attention on themselves, but they’re probably thinking it’s about time somebody talks about this.”
The museum will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $5 a person and $2 for each child under 12 years old.
“We can do something wonderful and create our own legacy for this community today,” Mendes Gully said. “That’s what I’ve asked people to do, and I’m hoping that comes to pass.”