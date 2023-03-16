When it comes to a long history, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County has one.

The building that houses the museum was originally a library built in 1905 when Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who became one of the nation’s wealthiest industrialists and philanthropists, gifted the City of Hanford $12,500 for its construction.

The Carnegie library in Hanford was just one of many built between 1883 and 1929, when Carnegie financed the construction of 2,500 libraries worldwide.

