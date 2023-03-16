When it comes to a long history, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County has one.
The building that houses the museum was originally a library built in 1905 when Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who became one of the nation’s wealthiest industrialists and philanthropists, gifted the City of Hanford $12,500 for its construction.
The Carnegie library in Hanford was just one of many built between 1883 and 1929, when Carnegie financed the construction of 2,500 libraries worldwide.
In 2020, local residents formed the nonprofit organization Carnegie Museum of Kings County that would eventually take over management of the building after the city evicted the previous nonprofit.
Museum board president, Jack Schwartz, shared several of the building improvements the group has recently undertaken and what he hopes to accomplish next.
“We came in and had to clear a lot of fire-code violations, upgrade the security system, and basically clean it from top to bottom,” said Schwartz.
According to Schwartz, the City of Hanford commissioned a full study and cost estimate to have a better understanding of repairs needed moving forward.
The result was a multi-stage plan, which would involve a major seismic retrofitting of the building's foundation.
“The first one, which is the most important, is to tie the walls to the roof,” said Schwartz.
With the help of structural engineers, the museum has been able to point out the specific issues.
“We are also in the process along with the city to get what's necessary to have ADA accessibility, both internally and externally on the grounds outside,” said Schwartz.
The museum is not currently accessible to those in wheelchairs.
“Furthermore, all of the exterior windows need to be reglazed and all of the treatments on the wood need to be updated,” said Schwartz.
The majority of the woodwork around many of the exterior windows is original to the building, dating back to 1905.
The museum was designed by George McDougall, who at the time chose a Richardson Romanesque design for the building.
The design choice was very popular in the mid-19th century and is now listed as one of the reasons that the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum was successfully added to the list on Dec. 17, 1981.
“Another capital improvement is that we need new flooring, the carpet which was put in not that long ago needs to be replaced,” said Schwartz.
The organization is currently gathering quotes for all the improvements, according to Schwartz.
“We have a facilities committee which is going out right now to gather quotes for new flooring here and in the Caminol Building, and also for the windows,” he said. “It’s gonna be a lot of money, the state budget this year is not gonna do it so, we'll have to work with the city and find some grants.”
Schwartz is hopeful that the improvements made to the building will ensure its longevity in the future.
In renaming the building, he hopes that local county residents won’t just associate it with the City of Hanford, but with the entirety of the Kings County region.