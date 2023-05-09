The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is preparing to open to the public this Friday with a new set of artifacts on Portuguese history and culture in Kings County.
“It’s a celebration of the community and their culture,” said Carnegie Museum board president Jack Schwartz. “We’ve had a record number of people who have lent us artifacts. I don’t even have a number.”
The new set of exhibits is the second of three phases the Carnegie Museum has planned this year for displays on Portuguese history and culture. The first set of exhibits focused on the history of some of Kings County’s oldest Portuguese families.
“The first one really helped show the history in the area, and the community responded to that,” Schwartz said. “We had grandparents come in, then bring in their grandkids the next week or the next day. It really helped the inter-generational discussions.”
The second phase features an entirely different set of artifacts — a short display recapping the first phase of the ongoing exhibit and a set of maps that visitors pinned with thumb tacks to track their ancestries, remains.
“Everything else is new displays,” Schwartz said. “Even if you came to part one, come to part two, because you’ll see all new displays and the artifacts that have been lent to us by the members of the community."
The new exhibits of the second phase, which lasts until August, take a more festive approach than the last phase by looking at Portuguese celebrations and the unique tradition of the festa.
“This exhibition deals with Portuguese culture, religion, fraternal organizations and festas,” Schwartz said. “It’s a pretty broad subject, and we’re literally filling up the museum.”
New exhibits include 10 ornate capes worn by queens of the festa, crowns, photography of Hanford’s older years and other classic artifacts.
“The ability to display 10 different capes, and the visual impact that they have, that’s just really meaningful," Schwartz said.
The second phase of the display will open to supporters of the museum during a pre-opening reception on Thursday night. Then, the building opens to the general public the next day on Friday night.
The second phase is expected to remain available for public viewing until August, when the Carnegie Museum will temporarily shutter its doors in preparation for creating the third and final phase. According to Schwartz, the third phase is expected to open the Friday after Labor Day.
“We’ll do phase three, which will focus on agriculture, industry, business and what the current generation is doing,” Schwartz said.