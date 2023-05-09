The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is preparing to open to the public this Friday with a new set of artifacts on Portuguese history and culture in Kings County.

“It’s a celebration of the community and their culture,” said Carnegie Museum board president Jack Schwartz. “We’ve had a record number of people who have lent us artifacts. I don’t even have a number.”

The new set of exhibits is the second of three phases the Carnegie Museum has planned this year for displays on Portuguese history and culture. The first set of exhibits focused on the history of some of Kings County’s oldest Portuguese families.

