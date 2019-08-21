{{featured_button_text}}
Carnegie Museum Paranormal Activity

People enter the Carnegie Museum to join a paranormal investigation in this 2014 file photo. The Carnegie will host another paranormal investigation Saturday night. 

 The Sentinel

HANFORD — It’s a plot that would make Don Knotts proud — the public is invited to spend the night in a spooky old building.

The Porterville Ghost Society will lead an all-night paranormal investigation at the Hanford Carnegie Museum from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a way for people to see history in a different way — and get scared while they’re doing it,” Hanford Carnegie Museum general manager Patricia Dickerson said to the Sentinel about a similar ghost-hunting event last year.

For those brave enough to make it to the end of the investigation, a pancake dinner will be served Sunday morning.

Tickets are $30 each or two for $50, available at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.

The museum, built in 1905, is located at 109 E. 8th St., Hanford. For more information, call 559-584-1367.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments