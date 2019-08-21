HANFORD — It’s a plot that would make Don Knotts proud — the public is invited to spend the night in a spooky old building.
The Porterville Ghost Society will lead an all-night paranormal investigation at the Hanford Carnegie Museum from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s a way for people to see history in a different way — and get scared while they’re doing it,” Hanford Carnegie Museum general manager Patricia Dickerson said to the Sentinel about a similar ghost-hunting event last year.
For those brave enough to make it to the end of the investigation, a pancake dinner will be served Sunday morning.
Tickets are $30 each or two for $50, available at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
The museum, built in 1905, is located at 109 E. 8th St., Hanford. For more information, call 559-584-1367.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.