The Carnegie Museum in Downtown Hanford opens its doors Friday for the "A salute to Kings County Athletes" exhibit.
With contributions of artifacts and memorabilia from over a dozen local families, organizations and all six high schools, the exhibit sets out to honor the great sports history of Kings County.
Athletes from a range of sports are represented in the exhibit.
"All of this is possible because of the artifacts we have been able to display. They are all on loan to us from the families, organizations and individuals who helped bring this exhibit to life," said Jack Schwartz, a curator of the museum.
The mascots of five schools are represented, the Hanford West Husky, Cororan Panther and Sierra Pacific Golden Bear, Lemoore Tiger and Hanford Bullpup.
Waterpolo, baseball, softball and pole vaulting are among the sports represented with a notable athlete or team for each.
With over 40 volunteers to help collect artifacts and research, the exhibit was built with the goal to inspire the community, according to Schwartz.
"It's truly a countywide exhibit with every single community represented in it," said Schwartz.
The Carnegie reopened its doors June 15, 2021 under new leadership, with a focus on themed exhibits that run for several months to highlight all aspects of Kings County, according to officials from the Museum.
The sports exhibit will be open from June 10 until Sept. 18, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
"A Salute to Kings County Athletes" is set to be expanded as the summer progresses, according to Schwartz.
"I truly enjoyed putting together this wonderful exhibit along with my co-curator Helen Jbely, who helped make this exhibit as nice as it is. We're very lucky to have her," said Schwartz.
Jbely has an educational and professional background in museum curation, explained Schwartz.
"Everybody is a volunteer here at the Carnegie, nobody gets paid. Just people who care about the history of the county and have a variety of knowledge bases," Schwartz continued, "We have a board, and several committees, making up about 20 people and at any given time have roughly 40 dedicated volunteers and with each exhibit we draw in more."
Schwartz expressed his hope that with every exhibit the people of Kings County will become inspired and look back at the history of the place they call home.