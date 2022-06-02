The Carnegie Museum will be hosting a car show and craft fair in downtown Hanford from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 4.
There will be eleven categories for the judging event at noon with an awards ceremony to follow at 1 p.m.
Categories are:
- People's Choice
- Best in Show
- Best Historic Car
- Best Hot Rod
- Best Import Car
- Best Military Vehicle
- Best Modern Car (1980-2022)
- Best Motorcycle
- Best Muscle Car
- Best Sports Car
- Best Truck
The Carnegie Museum is still accepting registrations for the car show at $25 per car. The craft fair will feature local vendors selling a multitude of items and food trucks as well.
The event is free to attend and will be located in the area of Civic Park. The Carnegie Museum held its first car show in 2021 to celebrate Hanford's 130th anniversary.