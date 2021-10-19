Students at Hanford West High School were given food for thought and ideas for the future with the help of the professionals in their community.
On Tuesday, the school held a Career Day event. Classes were able to sit down with people from all walks of life and multiple careers to discuss not only their jobs, but also how to get into their respective lines of work. According to teacher Bill Chambers, all nine speakers at the event were Hanford West graduates.
“What we’re trying to do is we’re taking freshman and sophomores, and we’re trying to bring back alumni – with different careers and different perspectives – to show them that a career path isn’t necessarily one defined path that you have to go down,” Chambers said. “But they all have some commonality to it, which is hard work and perseverance.”
In total, 200 freshman and 200 sophomores attended the career day event – the first that Hanford West has done – with classes split between sitting down and talking to professionals in a round-table discussion, and receiving advice on financial management.
Curious students asked the alumni a slew of questions, ranging from annual income and benefits, to the educational requirements and the rewards and challenges of their jobs.
“I was asking what skills, or ‘what do I need to focus on at school, what certain things, what skills do people really need,' if people enjoy their job or not – to see if it was worth looking into or not,” said Leonso Anguiamo, a freshman, as he reflected on the discussions he had.
Although he has some interest in firefighting, Anguiamo wasn't sure yet what he wanted to do. However, he said the Career Day discussions did give him some interesting perspectives and possible ideas for the future.
“They were a mechanic and that seemed pretty cool," Anguiamo said of one of the presenters. "Because they liked cars when they were growing up and I like cars, so growing up to be a mechanic and working on stuff like fixing cars… seems pretty cool.”
Matthew Garza of the Carpenters Local 1109 union in Visalia gave a presentation. Given their age, Garza said, many of those he talked to seemed far from having their minds made up. Nonetheless, he was happy to share his own experiences, having entered into an apprenticeship shortly after high school, and leading what he says has been a fulfilling career.
“I think they’re still young,” Garza said. “What I try to do was just kind of point out the money, the benefits and stuff like that, so when they find themselves in the situation, ‘hey, join a trade.’”
