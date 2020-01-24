HANFORD — Hanford Police Department is saying goodbye to longtime officer Capt. Patrick Crowe, who is retiring after 25 years with the department.
At the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Police Chief Parker Sever recognized Crowe as officers lined the entire back wall of the council chambers.
Sever said Crowe was hired at the department in 1995 and promoted to the ranks of corporal in 1998, sergeant in 2002, lieutenant in 2007 and captain 2014.
Sever described Crowe as a “cop’s cop” and said whenever the department would promote individuals into new assignments, they would always ask what supervisor the officer looks up to.
“Almost without question, the person that was named the most was Capt. Crowe,” Sever said. “He was the officer that all the other officers looked up to.”
Crowe was someone who was always willing to do anything at police department to make the department better for the officers and the community, Sever said. He said Crowe was well known in the community, worked many assignments in the department and was successful at what he did.
“We’re very grateful for his work at the police department,” Sever said, thanking Crowe for his 25 years of service. “He’s made a huge difference in our community.”
As part of his recognition, Sever gave Crowe the department’s medal of merit.
Not fond of recognition, Crowe spoke briefly, thanking the council and city for the support they’ve shown to public safety, especially the police department.
“It’s been a fantastic career,” Crowe said. “My only regret is I didn’t start sooner.”
