Tulare-based Save the Dalmatians and Others Canine Rescue is looking to raise $35,000 to cover the surgeries of an injured dog discovered in Kings County.

The dog, newly renamed Argent, had all four of his legs broken, an injury to his pelvis and four broken toes in one paw after suffering some sort of high-speed impact, according to Dawn Miller, co-founder of the Save the Dalmatians and Others Canine Rescue.

“This is one of those rare situations where it is an exceptionally nice dog who has a better than good, phenomenal potential life,” Miller said. “This is a chance for somebody to make a statement, to [say] don’t give up just because the dog has a broken leg. It’s not just for the rescue, but for the general public, a chance to see that there is something good that can come out of small people all building together any small amount.”

