Tulare-based Save the Dalmatians and Others Canine Rescue is looking to raise $35,000 to cover the surgeries of an injured dog discovered in Kings County.
The dog, newly renamed Argent, had all four of his legs broken, an injury to his pelvis and four broken toes in one paw after suffering some sort of high-speed impact, according to Dawn Miller, co-founder of the Save the Dalmatians and Others Canine Rescue.
“This is one of those rare situations where it is an exceptionally nice dog who has a better than good, phenomenal potential life,” Miller said. “This is a chance for somebody to make a statement, to [say] don’t give up just because the dog has a broken leg. It’s not just for the rescue, but for the general public, a chance to see that there is something good that can come out of small people all building together any small amount.”
The impact in question that caused Argent’s injuries could have been caused by the dog getting hit by a car or some other vehicle, or by getting ejected from a vehicle at high speed, according to Miller.
No owner has been located for the dog, which was first found by Kings County Animal Services near the intersection of 8th and Excelsior avenues.
“The preliminary X-ray showed three broken legs, so we decided we were going to give the boy a chance," Miller said. “He’s very young, only about a year old.”
The rescue sent off the preliminary X-rays to a couple places, including the University of California, Davis, whose orthopedic department agreed to take on Argent’s case. After transporting the dog to Davis, Argent went through orthopedic surgeries, with a university estimate that the procedures would rack up costs of around $35,000.
“That does not include any of his aftercare, which unfortunately will probably be significant,” Miller said.
Miller emphasized that even small contributions towards Argent’s surgery would be greatly appreciated.
“A $3 donation makes a difference in saving a life,” Miller said. “This is one of those examples where, yes, it’s a huge bill, but if one person donates a dollar, then a hundred more donate a dollar, that’s $101. And it was only a dollar from each person. It’s a chance for people to really get involved, know that they are working towards a great and worthy cause, for an animal who is sincerely very gentle.”
Ardent is a dog that is worth saving, Miller said.
“I spent a couple hours with him the other day,” Miller added. “His temperament and his personality is the type that just melts your heart an makes you love an animal, just love them for who they are.”
Miller said that despite the immense financial costs that can sometimes come with saving dogs as a rescue, there’s no financial number that can replace connecting families to pets.
“When you see a family who comes and visits a dog, and there is a connection made, the happiness that family gets from having a new furry member in their family, the joy the kids experience from the wonder the dog can bring in, there’s that good feeling that just can’t be gotten anyway else,” Miller said.
Donations can be submitted by mailing a check payable to Save the Dalmatians and Others Canine Rescue to the SDOCR Treasurer at 1061 Georgetown Avenue, Turlock, California, 95382, or through PayPal at https://tinyurl.com/helpargent.